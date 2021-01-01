Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Trading Up 3.8%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

About Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.