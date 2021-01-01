Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $230,989.90 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $437.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $438.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.