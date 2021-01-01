Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $437.57

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $437.57 and last traded at $436.98, with a volume of 35832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $429.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,053 shares of company stock valued at $165,768,108. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

