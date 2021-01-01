Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $4,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 281,788 shares in the last quarter.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $10.20 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

