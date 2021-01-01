Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 47.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.