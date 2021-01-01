Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.55. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $1,457,412.00. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,680 shares of company stock worth $3,544,949 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. 859,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,834. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

