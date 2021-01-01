Brokerages Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Announce -$0.79 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). GW Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.31.

GWPH stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,421,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,891,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,856,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

