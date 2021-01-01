Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $983.79 Million

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post sales of $983.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $981.00 million to $987.30 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $816.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

