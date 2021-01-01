Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post $2.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.79. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.70 to $17.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.96 to $18.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $332.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.55.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $40,001,271 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $350.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.31. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.