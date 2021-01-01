Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $7.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.51 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $31.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

NYSE COF opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

