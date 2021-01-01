Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.86. Danaher reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

