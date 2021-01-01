Brokerages Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of DTE opened at $121.41 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

