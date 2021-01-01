Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $870.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $886.35 million. Illumina reported sales of $953.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.79, for a total transaction of $953,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,079,028.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,314 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $260,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Illumina by 193.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,335. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

