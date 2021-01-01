Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price at $17.09

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.09.

FQVLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,582. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 2.15.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

