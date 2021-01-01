Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) PT at $10.03

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FSM opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,683,000 after purchasing an additional 653,209 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 864,895 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

