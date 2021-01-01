Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Price Target at $130.40

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

