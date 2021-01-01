Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,752 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after buying an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 764,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,953 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

