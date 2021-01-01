Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $55.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $224.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $225.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $225.10 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $229.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.