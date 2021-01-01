Bunge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average daily volume of 659 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bunge by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Bunge by 2.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.