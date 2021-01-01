Burgundy Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.39. 596,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 184,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAQU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,581,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,992,000.

About Burgundy Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.