Burst (BURST) One Day Volume Hits $13,758.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $13,758.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,244,190 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

