Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

