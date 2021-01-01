CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley began coverage on CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:CAI opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $554.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CAI International by 8,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

