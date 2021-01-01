California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 514 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Intelligent Systems worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on INS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intelligent Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $40.11 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

