California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

