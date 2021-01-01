California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 12,149 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Vaxart worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $431,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $360,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.