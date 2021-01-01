California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 48,854 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 52.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

