California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 194.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 114.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.22 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. As a group, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orchid Island Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.