California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,892 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Benefitfocus worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BNFT opened at $14.48 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

