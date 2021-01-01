Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $2.52

Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.31. Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,450 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$24.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.