Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Canaan (NYSE:CAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 199,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

