Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.21

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and traded as low as $108.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) shares last traded at $109.01, with a volume of 3,586,401 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.85.

The company has a market cap of C$48.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

