Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 36,796 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,007,394 shares in the company, valued at C$2,470,472,623.12.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$139.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$149.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.56.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.27.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.