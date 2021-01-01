Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) shares rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 404,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 130,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.74 million and a PE ratio of -38.75.

About Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

