Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Exagen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exagen in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.15).

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XGN stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $26.99.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $101,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,485.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,718 shares of company stock worth $2,077,868.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

