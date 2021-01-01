Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.56 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.