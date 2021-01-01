Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers Sells 6,078 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $92,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,593 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $753.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

