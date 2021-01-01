CargoX Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $5,104.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00298927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $592.02 or 0.02028247 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,323,530 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

