Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,892,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total value of $9,892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 679.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana by 50.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 31.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

