CashBet Coin Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $24.68 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00297222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.25 or 0.02035048 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

