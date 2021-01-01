CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 415,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 349,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

CASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

