Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cavco Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of CVCO opened at $175.45 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

