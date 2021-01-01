Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 30,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

