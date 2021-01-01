CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBIZ presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get CBIZ alerts:

NYSE CBZ opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.