Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.59

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.59 and traded as high as $40.01. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 287,546 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

