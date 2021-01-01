CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Shares Down 3.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 586,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 744,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $463.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.19.

About CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

