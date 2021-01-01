Celo (CELO) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $181.82 million and $2.05 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00127904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00558704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00166275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301327 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00049167 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

