Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,724 shares of company stock worth $30,200,367 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $60.03. 1,861,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,166. Centene has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.