Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $23.13 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

