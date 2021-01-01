Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of CDAY opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

